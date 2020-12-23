Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.32M

By Zach King
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) started the day on December 22, 2020, with a price increase of 21.26% at $11.35. During the day, the stock rose to $11.68 and sunk to $9.57 before settling in for the price of $9.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAC posted a 52-week range of $1.92-$16.97.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.88.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Lithium Americas Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.26%, in contrast to 16.66% institutional ownership.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 44.75.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84.

In the same vein, LAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.23% that was lower than 119.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

