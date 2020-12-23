My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last month performance of 21.90% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) open the trading on December 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.47% to $1.28. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.22 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$4.83.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0892, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2414.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 8,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -725,402. The stock had 0.81 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.05, operating margin was -9507.94 and Pretax Margin of -8725.40.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.28%, in contrast to 5.91% institutional ownership.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2007 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8725.40 while generating a return on equity of -167.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 54.14.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

[My Size Inc., MYSZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0973.

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.42% that was higher than 58.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.