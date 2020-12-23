Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Moves 12.62% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2020, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) set off with pace as it heaved 12.62% to $56.66. During the day, the stock rose to $57.2635 and sunk to $51.50 before settling in for the price of $50.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$69.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.58.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.59%, in contrast to 11.50% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.87.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million was inferior to the volume of 2.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.85% While, its Average True Range was 5.92.