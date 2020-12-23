Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) started the day on December 22, 2020, with a price increase of 10.44% at $3.28. During the day, the stock rose to $3.40 and sunk to $2.84 before settling in for the price of $2.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPH posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$19.21.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 215 workers. It has generated 461,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.01, operating margin was +26.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Recro Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 76.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,208 shares at the rate of 3.03, making the entire transaction reach 18,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 719,847. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,587 for 3.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,326. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,154,313 in total.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07.

In the same vein, REPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.34% that was higher than 104.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.