So-Young International Inc. (SY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $672.06K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2020, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.41% to $11.25. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $11.1458 before settling in for the price of $12.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SY posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$16.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 413.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.81.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1218 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 136,836 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,031. The stock had 21.92 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.75, operating margin was +12.61 and Pretax Margin of +19.66.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. So-Young International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.98%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 6.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

So-Young International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 413.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for So-Young International Inc. (SY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.16.

In the same vein, SY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Going through the that latest performance of [So-Young International Inc., SY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. (SY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.76% that was higher than 55.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.