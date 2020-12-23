The key reasons why Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is -13.79% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2020, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.19% to $24.01. During the day, the stock rose to $26.635 and sunk to $23.80 before settling in for the price of $26.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDX posted a 52-week range of $6.32-$27.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.31.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35 employees. It has generated 43,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,601,343. The stock had 8.22 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3792.95 and Pretax Margin of -3694.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s President and COO sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 22.97, making the entire transaction reach 344,513 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,659. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 29,972 for 23.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 694,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3694.59 while generating a return on equity of -132.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in the upcoming year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 748.95.

In the same vein, SNDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., SNDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.02 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.18% that was higher than 66.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.