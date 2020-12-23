The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.91

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) started the day on December 22, 2020, with a price increase of 10.89% at $28.62. During the day, the stock rose to $29.49 and sunk to $27.85 before settling in for the price of $25.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMPL posted a 52-week range of $14.08-$28.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 300 employees. It has generated 2,722,137 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,667. The stock had 12.19 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.85, operating margin was +13.98 and Pretax Margin of +5.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The Simply Good Foods Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 18.98, making the entire transaction reach 37,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,766. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s Director bought 2,780 for 17.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,953. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,333 in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2020, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.20, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.06.

In the same vein, SMPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.57% that was higher than 40.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.