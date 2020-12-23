Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Moves 3.97% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) open the trading on December 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.97% to $0.76. During the day, the stock rose to $0.76 and sunk to $0.67 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$12.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0230, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1748.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.20%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,694 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 103,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,437,517. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 87,060 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,538,211 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.33.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

[Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1472.

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.26% that was higher than 108.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.