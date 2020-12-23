Usio Inc. (USIO) average volume reaches $264.29K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2020, Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) set off with pace as it heaved 29.77% to $2.79. During the day, the stock rose to $2.83 and sunk to $2.26 before settling in for the price of $2.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USIO posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.72.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 51 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 552,952 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -100,309. The stock had 21.72 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.92, operating margin was -17.95 and Pretax Margin of -17.78.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Usio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 8,593 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 18,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,375,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s bought 8,593 for 2.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,131. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,375,000 in total.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.14 while generating a return on equity of -59.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Usio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Usio Inc. (USIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.21.

In the same vein, USIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Usio Inc. (USIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Usio Inc., USIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Usio Inc. (USIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.54% that was higher than 103.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.