Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Moves 12.50% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) started the day on December 23, 2020, with a price increase of 12.50% at $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.84 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEO posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$4.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $184.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3604, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2085.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director sold 17,079 shares at the rate of 1.59, making the entire transaction reach 27,099 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 772,907. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Director sold 33,876 for 1.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,546. This particular insider is now the holder of 920,256 in total.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -48.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.32.

In the same vein, ABEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.1346.

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.13% that was lower than 118.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Oil And Gold Bounced Back

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
In the oil market on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a smaller-than-expected decrease in U.S. crude inventories last week, Crude oil prices recovered sharply...
Read more

U.S. Indices: No Sign Of Strength On Tuesday

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
After a volatile session on previous day, Wall Street moved without a strong pattern on Tuesday, with a bullish bias for the Nasdaq rising...
Read more

Oil Market Being Shaken By New Strain Of The Virus

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
On Monday, December 21, oil prices lost about 2.5, after reports of the discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in the...
Read more

US Indices Corrected On Friday After Updating The Highs The Day Before

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
On Friday, December 18, after updating the highs the day before, the primary U.S. stock indices ended the trading session in negative territory. Negotiations surrounding...
Read more

Payment Services Of American Express (AXP) Risen Sharply In The Last Few Weeks

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The American Express Company (AXP), a non-cash payment provider, was able to recover the decrease in recent months thanks to a rally in November....
Read more

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

Top Picks

