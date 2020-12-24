ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.69 million

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) open the trading on December 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.02% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7087 and sunk to $0.668 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATIF posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8861, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4486.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33 employees. It has generated 93,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,007. The stock had 1.24 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.81 and Pretax Margin of +22.93.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.84%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.50.

ATIF Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.80%.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.47.

In the same vein, ATIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

[ATIF Holdings Limited, ATIF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0414.

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.30% that was lower than 104.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.