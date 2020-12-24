BioNTech SE (BNTX) last month performance of -6.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) open the trading on December 23, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.50% to $100.06. During the day, the stock rose to $100.50 and sunk to $95.00 before settling in for the price of $100.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $28.00-$131.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -300.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 92,777 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -152,983. The stock had 4.40 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.15, operating margin was -169.03 and Pretax Margin of -165.25.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 10.40% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.45) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -164.89 while generating a return on equity of -46.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -300.50% and is forecasted to reach 16.02 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.48.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

[BioNTech SE, BNTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.85% While, its Average True Range was 8.20.

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE (BNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.55% that was higher than 81.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.