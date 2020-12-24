ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) went up 4.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) open the trading on December 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.80% to $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.798 and sunk to $0.712 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDRA posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7732, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8246.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 18,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,580. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 71,519 for 0.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,361. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,091 in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -241.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, NDRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

[ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., NDRA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0731.

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.89% that was higher than 54.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.