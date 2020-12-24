MP Materials Corp. (MP) recent quarterly performance of 159.68% is not showing the real picture

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) flaunted slowness of -7.84% at $36.07, as the Stock market unbolted on December 23, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $39.125 and sunk to $35.71 before settling in for the price of $39.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$40.74.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.96.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MP Materials Corp. industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.58%, in contrast to 51.43% institutional ownership.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.69.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MP Materials Corp., MP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.82% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.43% that was higher than 76.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.