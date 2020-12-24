No matter how cynical the overall market is Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) performance over the last week is recorded 42.59%

As on December 23, 2020, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) started slowly as it slid -5.75% to $35.22. During the day, the stock rose to $36.96 and sunk to $33.01 before settling in for the price of $37.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $9.45-$47.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.38.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Luminar Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.60%, in contrast to 64.50% institutional ownership.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 599.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 103765.17.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.24 million was better the volume of 2.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.35% While, its Average True Range was 4.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 243.77% that was higher than 120.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.