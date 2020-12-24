Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) last week performance was 10.58%

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) started the day on December 23, 2020, with a price increase of 4.05% at $15.68. During the day, the stock rose to $15.92 and sunk to $15.07 before settling in for the price of $15.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APXT posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$17.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $700.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.56.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.84%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87.

In the same vein, APXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.32% that was lower than 52.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.