Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) last week performance was 21.77%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) started the day on December 23, 2020, with a price increase of 9.10% at $7.55. During the day, the stock rose to $9.75 and sunk to $6.85 before settling in for the price of $6.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$18.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 14,563 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.68, operating margin was -4797.99 and Pretax Margin of -6052.17.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6052.17.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 106.91.

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 402.72% that was higher than 252.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.