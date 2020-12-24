Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) volume hits 7.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) started the day on December 23, 2020, with a price increase of 17.56% at $1.28. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8632, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5424.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1689 employees. It has generated 131,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,364. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -24.01 and Pretax Margin of +48.83.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 24.50% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +47.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.70, and its Beta score is 2.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.2607.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 269.38% that was higher than 137.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.