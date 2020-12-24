SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) return on Assets touches -1.12: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on December 23, 2020, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) started slowly as it slid -3.86% to $56.58. During the day, the stock rose to $59.62 and sunk to $56.39 before settling in for the price of $58.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAIL posted a 52-week range of $11.61-$58.91.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -336.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1168 employees. It has generated 247,016 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,277. The stock had 2.71 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.60, operating margin was -2.92 and Pretax Margin of -4.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 54.61, making the entire transaction reach 655,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,203. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 729 for 52.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,867 in total.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -2.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -336.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 119.71.

In the same vein, SAIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAIL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.89 million was better the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.

Raw Stochastic average of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.61% that was lower than 48.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.