Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) EPS is poised to hit -0.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) open the trading on December 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.03% to $2.96. During the day, the stock rose to $2.97 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIOX posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$5.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 24.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.34, making the entire transaction reach 23,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,370.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -123.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in the upcoming year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33.

In the same vein, SIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

[Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.60% that was lower than 139.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

