Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) 14-day ATR is 1.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 23, 2020, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.61% to $25.81. During the day, the stock rose to $27.5535 and sunk to $25.19 before settling in for the price of $22.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPN posted a 52-week range of $13.12-$25.82.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 464 employees. It has generated 846,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 243,655. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.76, operating margin was +37.83 and Pretax Margin of +37.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CMO sold 46,347 shares at the rate of 22.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,024,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,772. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Executive Vice President & CMO sold 53,653 for 21.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,173,264. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,772 in total.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +28.79 while generating a return on equity of 21.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 58.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.71, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.18.

In the same vein, SUPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., SUPN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.62 million was better the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.58% that was lower than 62.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.