Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.04 million

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) started the day on December 23, 2020, with a price increase of 6.61% at $10.48. During the day, the stock rose to $10.62 and sunk to $9.90 before settling in for the price of $9.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEN posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$14.04.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -467.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $892.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 78000 employees. It has generated 223,718 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,282. The stock had 6.83 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.03, operating margin was +3.38 and Pretax Margin of -1.15.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Tenneco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 70.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 8,543 shares at the rate of 9.87, making the entire transaction reach 84,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,311,172. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s 10% Owner sold 41,041 for 10.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 419,029. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,319,715 in total.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -21.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -467.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenneco Inc. (TEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.19.

In the same vein, TEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -24.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.08% that was lower than 68.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.