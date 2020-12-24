Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) recent quarterly performance of 31.86% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on December 23, 2020, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.58% to $26.94. During the day, the stock rose to $27.09 and sunk to $25.995 before settling in for the price of $25.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $12.28-$32.86.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9600 employees. It has generated 165,991 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,004. The stock had 47.22 Receivables turnover and 1.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.49, operating margin was +6.54 and Pretax Margin of +6.02.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.08%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 6,262 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 187,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,261. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s CEO, Urban Outfitters Group sold 15,000 for 29.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 435,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,589 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.22 while generating a return on equity of 11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.29.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was lower the volume of 2.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.64% that was lower than 62.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

