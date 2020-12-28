U.S. Indices Succeeded To Close Pre-Holiday Session In Green

By Sana Meer
The primary U.S. stock indices ended trade in positive territory on Thursday, December 24.

On macro statistics, there was no news. Christmas eve was observed in the United States on Thursday with the exchanges closed early at 13:00 on the day.

A $2.3 trillion assistance and government funding package was approved by Congress on Monday. Republicans and Democrats proposal in the U.S. Congress was defeated by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

It was previously stated that President Donald Trump was categorically opposed to a one-time payment to each American of $600. He insisted on giving each person $2,000. The Democrats are trying to raise the stimulus package and are thus not supporting the proposed bill.

The industry did not understand how to respond to all the news that came from the government. There was a good likelihood of a government shutdown if the stimulus plan and government expenditures are not accepted. There were rumors at the end of the session that the UK and the EU had agreed to conclude a Brexit agreement. That news was taken favorably by the sector.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.23 percent to 30,199.87 points at the end of the day. The broad-based S&P 500 index increased by 0.35 percent to 3,703.06 points, and the high-tech NASDAQ index fell by 0.46 percent to close at 12,804.73.

At the close of trading on the NYMEX, the price of futures for light crude oil for delivery in February rose by $0.11 to $48.23 per barrel. The price of gold futures for February delivery, following the results of trading on COMEX, increased by $8.5 to $1,883.20 per troy ounce. In exchange, the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds was 0.9260 percent.

Dollar Index dropped by -0.10 percent to 90.32 while EUR/USD pair marginally rose by 0.03 percent to $1.2191.

