Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) last month volatility was 4.65%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) open the trading on December 28, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.82% to $343.11. During the day, the stock rose to $362.403 and sunk to $342.87 before settling in for the price of $356.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $99.01-$369.12.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 50.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $310.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $258.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1693 employees. It has generated 230,194 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,652. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.65, operating margin was -17.92 and Pretax Margin of -26.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Director bought 40 shares at the rate of 360.57, making the entire transaction reach 14,423 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 22, Company’s Director bought 30 for 360.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,818. This particular insider is now the holder of 60 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -23.31 while generating a return on equity of -23.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 357.41.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

[Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.57% While, its Average True Range was 15.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.44% that was lower than 54.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

