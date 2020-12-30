Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) last month volatility was 11.58%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) open the trading on December 29, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.76% to $2.29. During the day, the stock rose to $2.41 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCF posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$4.56.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -22.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $382.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.92.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 124 employees. It has generated 617,032 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,288,677. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.76, operating margin was -41.35 and Pretax Margin of -209.53.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 26.90% institutional ownership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -208.85 while generating a return on equity of -124.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.86.

In the same vein, MCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.36.

Technical Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

[Contango Oil & Gas Company, MCF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.40% that was higher than 111.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.