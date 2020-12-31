Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) last week performance was 10.56%

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) established initial surge of 20.29% at $80.80, as the Stock market unbolted on December 30, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $83.78 and sunk to $68.91 before settling in for the price of $67.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACMR posted a 52-week range of $15.95-$113.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 361 employees. It has generated 297,850 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,338. The stock had 3.48 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.11, operating margin was +16.55 and Pretax Margin of +17.61.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ACM Research Inc. industry. ACM Research Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director sold 14,920 shares at the rate of 75.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,119,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,506,170. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Director sold 26,892 for 75.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,019,051. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,521,090 in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +17.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.22.

In the same vein, ACMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ACM Research Inc., ACMR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.22% While, its Average True Range was 5.52.

Raw Stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.84% that was lower than 93.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.