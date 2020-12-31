Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.80

As on December 30, 2020, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.20% to $14.78. During the day, the stock rose to $14.895 and sunk to $14.69 before settling in for the price of $14.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIAV posted a 52-week range of $8.08-$16.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 264.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3600 employees. It has generated 315,639 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,972. The stock had 4.38 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.46, operating margin was +7.93 and Pretax Margin of +8.27.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer sold 12,248 shares at the rate of 13.88, making the entire transaction reach 170,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,345. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s SVP Global Sales NSE sold 1,714 for 13.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,362. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,829 in total.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 264.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $95.97, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.88.

In the same vein, VIAV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Viavi Solutions Inc., VIAV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was lower the volume of 2.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.47% that was lower than 32.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.