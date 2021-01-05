Ball Corporation (BLL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.46

As on January 04, 2021, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) started slowly as it slid -3.67% to $89.76. During the day, the stock rose to $92.25 and sunk to $88.71 before settling in for the price of $93.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLL posted a 52-week range of $51.26-$102.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $325.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18300 employees. It has generated 626,011 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,929. The stock had 6.67 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.51, operating margin was +8.75 and Pretax Margin of +5.31.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Ball Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Vice President & Treasurer sold 24,990 shares at the rate of 93.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,333,694 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,669. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Chairman, President & C.E.O. sold 94,062 for 94.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,906,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 658,840 in total.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 17.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ball Corporation (BLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.76, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 159.90.

In the same vein, BLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ball Corporation (BLL)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Ball Corporation (BLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.61% that was lower than 25.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.