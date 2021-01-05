Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) EPS growth this year is 189.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) flaunted slowness of -5.26% at $8.28, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.75 and sunk to $8.20 before settling in for the price of $8.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGAL posted a 52-week range of $5.66-$16.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 45.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 189.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9631 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.52 and Pretax Margin of +24.62.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. industry. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.40%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.61) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05 while generating a return on equity of 55.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 189.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.28, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.37.

In the same vein, GGAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.52% that was lower than 59.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.