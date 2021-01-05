Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) surge 16.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) started the day on January 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.42% at $4.76. During the day, the stock rose to $5.08 and sunk to $4.61 before settling in for the price of $4.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCCO posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$13.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -244.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 178,619 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,593. The stock had 31.56 Receivables turnover and 1.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.04, operating margin was -22.18 and Pretax Margin of -22.17.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Technical Communications Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.70%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.17 while generating a return on equity of -50.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Technical Communications Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -244.20%.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40.

In the same vein, TCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.04% that was higher than 76.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.