Teradyne Inc. (TER) last month volatility was 2.50%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) open the trading on January 04, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.58% to $119.19. During the day, the stock rose to $123.445 and sunk to $118.10 before settling in for the price of $119.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $42.87-$122.37.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5400 employees. It has generated 424,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,568. The stock had 7.02 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +23.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.91.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Exec. VP, Corp. Development sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 118.15, making the entire transaction reach 4,135,239 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,633. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s President and CEO sold 52,992 for 118.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,258,189. This particular insider is now the holder of 313,066 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.12) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 31.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.40, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.57.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.58% that was lower than 35.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.