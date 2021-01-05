Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Open at price of $287.16: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) open the trading on January 04, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.63% to $282.47. During the day, the stock rose to $289.65 and sunk to $280.09 before settling in for the price of $287.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $124.05-$304.65.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $259.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $225.85.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. It has generated 168,138 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,044. The stock had 53.71 Receivables turnover and 1.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.24, operating margin was +12.44 and Pretax Margin of +12.25.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 27,000 shares at the rate of 272.15, making the entire transaction reach 7,347,976 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,537. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director sold 150 for 267.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,128. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,350 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.49) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 37.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.00% and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.24, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.94.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.97, a figure that is expected to reach 2.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.57% While, its Average True Range was 8.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.01% that was lower than 43.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.