Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) open the trading on January 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.93% to $1.53. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.47 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6192, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.0083.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.90%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,813,774 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 15,139,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,128,379. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 60,000 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 83,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,000 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.51.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

[Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.1325.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.01% that was lower than 195.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

