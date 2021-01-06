Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) last month volatility was 2.34%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) open the trading on January 05, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.32% to $68.16. During the day, the stock rose to $68.22 and sunk to $66.85 before settling in for the price of $67.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $23.43-$68.50.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14301 employees. It has generated 509,447 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 103,895. The stock had 7.73 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.60, operating margin was +37.79 and Pretax Margin of +33.31.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Copper industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 7.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 37,518 shares at the rate of 60.52, making the entire transaction reach 2,270,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,600,764. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 176,195 for 61.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,749,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,638,282 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.55) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +20.39 while generating a return on equity of 22.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.99, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.96.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

[Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.42% that was lower than 27.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.