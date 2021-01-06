The key reasons why Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) is -8.15% away from 52-week high?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) started the day on January 05, 2021, with a price increase of 0.42% at $131.25. During the day, the stock rose to $132.51 and sunk to $130.06 before settling in for the price of $130.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZPN posted a 52-week range of $73.07-$142.89.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 503 employees. It has generated 350,127 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,311. The stock had 1.74 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.71, operating margin was +43.00 and Pretax Margin of +46.66.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 1,289 shares at the rate of 128.01, making the entire transaction reach 165,005 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,139. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 2,006 for 124.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,459 in total.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +38.36 while generating a return on equity of 53.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.53, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.94.

In the same vein, AZPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.56% that was lower than 30.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.