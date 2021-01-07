American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.47

By Steve Mayer
Markets

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) open the trading on January 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.52% to $29.30. During the day, the stock rose to $29.99 and sunk to $27.82 before settling in for the price of $27.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEL posted a 52-week range of $9.07-$34.25.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 608 employees. It has generated 3,311,257 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.87 and Pretax Margin of +15.67.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 19.57, making the entire transaction reach 195,682 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,439. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 19.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,950 in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.03) by -$3.75. This company achieved a net margin of +12.22 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.12, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.91.

In the same vein, AEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

[American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.90% that was lower than 77.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

