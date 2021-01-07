AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) EPS is poised to hit 1.94 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) open the trading on January 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.60% to $106.17. During the day, the stock rose to $107.15 and sunk to $100.16 before settling in for the price of $97.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABC posted a 52-week range of $72.06-$111.25.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -530.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22000 employees. It has generated 8,631,542 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -154,942. The stock had 14.21 Receivables turnover and 4.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.52, operating margin was +1.07 and Pretax Margin of -2.79.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 77,560 shares at the rate of 98.02, making the entire transaction reach 7,602,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,802. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,602 for 108.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 607,369. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,795 in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.85) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.80 while generating a return on equity of -366.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -530.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.40.

In the same vein, ABC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

[AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.05% While, its Average True Range was 3.05.

Raw Stochastic average of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.78% that was higher than 27.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.