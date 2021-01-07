B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) recent quarterly performance of -10.16% is not showing the real picture

As on January 06, 2021, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) started slowly as it slid -0.22% to $2.26. During the day, the stock rose to $2.28 and sunk to $2.24 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOSC posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$3.35.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -179.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.43.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 98 employees. It has generated 345,071 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,316. The stock had 3.56 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.69, operating margin was +1.41 and Pretax Margin of -2.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.20%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.70 while generating a return on equity of -7.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -179.60%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, BOSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., BOSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.24 million was better the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.04% that was higher than 58.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.