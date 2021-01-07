CNOOC Limited (CEO) EPS growth this year is 15.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) established initial surge of 0.64% at $92.42, as the Stock market unbolted on January 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $95.00 and sunk to $91.84 before settling in for the price of $91.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEO posted a 52-week range of $81.11-$181.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $446.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15569 employees. It has generated 14,084,076 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,701,007. The stock had 9.59 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.50, operating margin was +38.08 and Pretax Margin of +36.44.

CNOOC Limited (CEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +26.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNOOC Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.90% and is forecasted to reach 12.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNOOC Limited (CEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.53, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.74.

In the same vein, CEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.14, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNOOC Limited (CEO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CNOOC Limited, CEO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.88% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of CNOOC Limited (CEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.35% that was lower than 51.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.