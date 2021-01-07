CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.60 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 06, 2021, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.12% to $144.83. During the day, the stock rose to $148.959 and sunk to $142.78 before settling in for the price of $152.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYBR posted a 52-week range of $69.50-$167.34.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1380 employees. It has generated 314,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,699. The stock had 7.15 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.47, operating margin was +14.35 and Pretax Margin of +16.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2069.00, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.90.

In the same vein, CYBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [CyberArk Software Ltd., CYBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million was inferior to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.18% While, its Average True Range was 7.11.

Raw Stochastic average of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.57% that was higher than 49.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.