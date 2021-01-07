Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.18M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 06, 2021, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.23% to $43.78. During the day, the stock rose to $45.56 and sunk to $43.43 before settling in for the price of $45.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZON posted a 52-week range of $38.09-$51.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -243.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.57 billion.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Ozon Holdings PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.22%, in contrast to 1.22% institutional ownership.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -243.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in the upcoming year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.26.

In the same vein, OZON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ozon Holdings PLC, OZON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million was inferior to the volume of 0.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.61.