The key reasons why UGI Corporation (UGI) is -19.15% away from 52-week high?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) started the day on January 06, 2021, with a price increase of 4.04% at $36.29. During the day, the stock rose to $36.48 and sunk to $35.21 before settling in for the price of $34.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGI posted a 52-week range of $21.75-$44.88.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6500 employees. It has generated 1,007,538 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 81,846. The stock had 9.35 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.04, operating margin was +15.83 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. UGI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director sold 12,750 shares at the rate of 35.92, making the entire transaction reach 458,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,836. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25, Company’s Director sold 12,750 for 37.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 483,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,345 in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 13.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UGI Corporation (UGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.34, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.82.

In the same vein, UGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of UGI Corporation (UGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.90% that was lower than 32.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.