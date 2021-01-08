ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $981.28K

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) started the day on January 07, 2021, with a price increase of 2.23% at $54.99. During the day, the stock rose to $55.78 and sunk to $53.34 before settling in for the price of $53.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $30.02-$58.72.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 390.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 580 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 674,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -467,712. The stock had 10.33 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +96.65, operating margin was -72.71 and Pretax Margin of -69.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 96.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s President sold 2,728 shares at the rate of 53.50, making the entire transaction reach 145,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,528. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 27, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 8,750 for 45.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 394,636. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,851 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -69.38 while generating a return on equity of -39.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.95.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.44% that was lower than 35.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.