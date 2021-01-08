AutoNation Inc. (AN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.58

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) open the trading on January 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.06% to $75.76. During the day, the stock rose to $76.22 and sunk to $73.65 before settling in for the price of $73.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AN posted a 52-week range of $20.59-$73.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 25000 workers. It has generated 853,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,032. The stock had 21.91 Receivables turnover and 1.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.67, operating margin was +3.67 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. AutoNation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 72.50, making the entire transaction reach 362,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,392. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,721 in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.65) by $0.73. This company achieved a net margin of +2.11 while generating a return on equity of 15.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.27, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.21.

In the same vein, AN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

[AutoNation Inc., AN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.28% that was lower than 35.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.