Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) latest performance of 1.74% is not what was on cards

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) established initial surge of 1.74% at $10.53, as the Stock market unbolted on January 07, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.89 and sunk to $10.38 before settling in for the price of $10.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCX posted a 52-week range of $9.25-$11.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $911.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.44.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, CCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Churchill Capital Corp II, CCX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.24% that was lower than 13.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.