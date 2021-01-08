Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) latest performance of 1.74% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) established initial surge of 1.74% at $10.53, as the Stock market unbolted on January 07, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.89 and sunk to $10.38 before settling in for the price of $10.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCX posted a 52-week range of $9.25-$11.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $911.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.44.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, CCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Churchill Capital Corp II, CCX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.24% that was lower than 13.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What’s In Franchise Model For McDonald’s (MCD)

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
The McDonald's Corp. (MCD) fast-food chain is finishing the transition to a completely franchised model. Just fewer than 7% of restaurants are solely owned...
Read more

Magna (MGA) Gaining On Forming Stronger Alliance With Fisker (FSR)

Today's Spotlight Zach King - 0
Magna International Inc. (MGA), a maker of vehicle parts, is getting more expensive due to strong investor demands. For several brands, Magna is interested...
Read more

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Stable On Tuesday But Growth Will Not Be

Trading Directions Steve Mayer - 0
A growth strategy for the coming years was presented by coffee chain Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) in early December. The extension of the network, enhancement...
Read more

Are There Any Competitive Risks For Match Group (MTCH)?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Match Group Inc. (MTCH) today is one of the biggest operators of online dating applications. The Tinder app, operated by the group, dominates the...
Read more

Nike (NKE) Stock Rose 40% Last year, Managed To Maintain Revenue Growth

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Nike Inc. (NKE) posted results above the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In spite of the pandemic,...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.16M

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 07, 2021, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Top Picks

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) return on Assets touches 2.77: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) open the trading on January 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.29% to $112.37. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) started the day on January 07, 2021, with a price increase of 0.41% at $4.91. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) average volume reaches $527.02K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
As on January 07, 2021, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) started slowly as it slid -3.10% to $11.88. During...
Read more
Top Picks

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) volume hits 0.45 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) established initial surge of 2.95% at $27.20, as the Stock market unbolted on January 07, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Moves 1.23% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 07, 2021, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.23% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsdaemon.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.