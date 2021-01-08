Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recent quarterly performance of 12.50% is not showing the real picture

As on January 07, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $8.37. During the day, the stock rose to $8.60 and sunk to $8.03 before settling in for the price of $8.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNK posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$10.72.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $340.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1215 employees. It has generated 310,355 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -44,610. The stock had 20.03 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.02, operating margin was -0.23 and Pretax Margin of -14.37.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.93%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 8.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,039,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,084,561. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 125,000 for 8.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,039,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,084,561 in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -14.37 while generating a return on equity of -5.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.22.

In the same vein, GNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was lower the volume of 0.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.60% that was lower than 53.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.