Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) recent quarterly performance of 35.36% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 07, 2021, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) set off with pace as it heaved 4.34% to $103.28. During the day, the stock rose to $103.913 and sunk to $100.12 before settling in for the price of $98.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOGI posted a 52-week range of $31.37-$100.21.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees. It has generated 444,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 67,235. The stock had 7.07 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.18, operating margin was +10.13 and Pretax Margin of +10.90.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Logitech International S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Head of Global Operations sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,262. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s President & CEO sold 41,666 for 98.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,102,501. This particular insider is now the holder of 765,172 in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $1.3. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 33.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Logitech International S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.27, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.31.

In the same vein, LOGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Logitech International S.A., LOGI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.03% that was lower than 55.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

