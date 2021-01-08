No matter how cynical the overall market is Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) performance over the last week is recorded -3.46%

As on January 07, 2021, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) started slowly as it slid -1.26% to $46.90. During the day, the stock rose to $48.075 and sunk to $46.45 before settling in for the price of $47.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $19.46-$55.38.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1421 employees. It has generated 1,994,151 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 568,587. The stock had 6.58 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.44, operating margin was +45.71 and Pretax Margin of +49.68.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 49.10, making the entire transaction reach 982,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 289,498. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 06, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,054 for 49.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 150,453. This particular insider is now the holder of 309,577 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.51 while generating a return on equity of 50.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.86.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was lower the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.85% that was lower than 38.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.