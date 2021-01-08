SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.61

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) open the trading on January 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.10% to $8.59. During the day, the stock rose to $9.92 and sunk to $8.42 before settling in for the price of $10.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIF posted a 52-week range of $1.89-$10.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 217.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 434 employees. It has generated 254,648 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,608. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.53, operating margin was +1.18 and Pretax Margin of +7.91.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. SIFCO Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 2,675 shares at the rate of 4.05, making the entire transaction reach 10,836 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,224. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Director sold 200 for 4.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 820. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,899 in total.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SIFCO Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 217.70%.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.47, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, SIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.57.

Technical Analysis of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF)

[SIFCO Industries Inc., SIF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.46% that was higher than 81.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.